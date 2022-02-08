Feb 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Welcome to the Second Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. The next presenting company is Opera. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the floor over to today's host, Frode Jacobsen, CFO of Opera. Sir, the floor is yours.



Frode Fleten Jacobsen - Opera Limited - CFO



Thank you for that. So hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us. We'll speak about our company today. And now then, Opera, not as known to the U.S. investor community yet. But the United States, it's actually one of our fastest-growing countries. We're a net existing company, over 350 million monthly users of our apps around the world. It's a Norwegian company. I'm based in Oslo, Norway. We've been around since 1990s. And it's a company that's growing really well and is profitable. But I'll end my introduction there, and we can start going through the slides, which I cannot see them, but I'll begin with the opening slide.



So Opera is a web browser company, I'll let this explain that business a bit later. But overall, being a browser is actually a pretty good bu