Opera Ltd at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 01:20PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Okay. Maybe I'll kick off. Thank you, Per, for joining us today. Very welcome, and glad to have you back at the conference. So I think probably you had some slides that you would start off with, and then we'll go into Q&A after that, if that works for you?



Per Wetterdal - Opera Limited - EVP of Commercial



Perfect. Thanks, [Chris]. And yes, morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. My name's Per Wetterdal. I'm Head of our Commercial Activities at Opera. Been with the company for 15 years. And I'm responsible for, yes, all the revenue and other parts of the business.



I will kick off with a short presentation, and then we will jump into some Q&As. So starting off with a little bit who is Opera. And for the people who is not familiar with Opera, we are a browser maker. We've been around for more than 26 years. Everyone asks the question is the browser business an exciting business to be in? And I can confirm, it definitely is.



We are super excited about the browser business on multiple fronts. One being, of course, that