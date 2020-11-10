Q3 2020 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Nils Erdmann - Oportun Financial Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today to discuss Oportun's third quarter 2020 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.



Before we get started, let me remind you that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements.