Q1 2021 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Oportun Financial Corporation's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



For opening remarks and introductions, I'd like to turn the call over to Nils Erdmann, VP of Investor Relations. Mr. Erdmann, you may begin.



Nils Erdmann - Oportun Financial Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today to discuss Oportun's first quarter 2021 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.



I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, particularly given the uncertainties caused by