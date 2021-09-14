Sep 14, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst







Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystWith that out of the way, let's get to the discussions. Raul, thank you for joining us. We wanted to start with some high-level color on how Oportun approached the pandemic initially, what the results were and how you're pivoting back to growth right now?- Oportun Financial Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorWell, thanks for the opportunity, Mark, to talk to you about our business. So when the pandemic started, there were really 5 things that we focused on