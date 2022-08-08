Q2 2022 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Oportun Financial Corporation's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. For opening remarks and introduction, I'd like to turn the call over to Dorian Hare, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Hare, you may begin.



Dorian Hare - Oportun Financial Corporation - Senior VP of IR



Thanks, and hello, everyone. With me today to discuss Oportun's second quarter '22 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.



I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial positions, planned products and services, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looki