Q4 2022 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dorian Hare - Oportun Financial Corporation - Senior VP of IR



Thanks, and hello, everyone. With me to discuss Oportun's fourth quarter 2022 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.



I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations.