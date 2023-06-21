Jun 21, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Thank you for joining us at the 2023 East Coast IDEAS Conference produced by Three Part Advisors. The next company presenting with us today is Oportun Financial Corporation, traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OPRT. Presenting on behalf of the company today is Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez; and Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Coblentz.



Raul, I'll let you take it from here.



Raul Vazquez - Oportun Financial Corporation - CEO



Thank you very much. I am Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun Financial. With me today are Jonathan Coblentz, our CFO; and Dorian Hare, our SVP of Investor Relations.



What we will be presenting today is our current investor presentation dated May 2023, which is on our Investor Relations website at investor.oportun.com. For those of you who may not be familiar, Oportun is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better fin