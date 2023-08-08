Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Oportun Financial Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dorian Hare, Investor Relations.
Dorian Hare - Oportun Financial Corporation - Senior VP of IR
Thanks, and hello, everyone. With me to discuss Oportun's second quarter 2023 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results, operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations.
Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth
Q2 2023 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...