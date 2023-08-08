Q2 2023 Oportun Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Thanks, and hello, everyone. With me to discuss Oportun's second quarter 2023 results are Raul Vazquez, Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Coblentz, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. I'll remind everyone on the call or webcast that some of the remarks made today will include forward-looking statements related to our business, future results, operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations.



Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth