May 13, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining this session of the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference. I'm Michael Cherny, the health care tech and distribution analyst here at BofA. And it's my pleasure to have with us OptimizeRx on the phone with me today, unfortunately, not sitting on the stage in Las Vegas to do this fireside chat and presentation live, but we have Will Febbo, the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx.



I think Will is going to go through a presentation, and then at the end, we'll probably address a few questions.



So with that, I will turn the stage over.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks, Mike.



And as Mike said, my name is Will Febbo. I'm the CEO and Director of OptimizeRx.



I just want to remind the audience to look at our safe harbor statement. It's prepared by OptimizeRx for information purposes only. I'll leave it to the audience to read through that.



More importantly,