May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss OptimizeRx Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021. Speaking on the call today is OptimizeRx's Chief Executive Officer, William Febbo; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Doug Baker. Miriam Paramore, the company's Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer; Stephen Silvestro will be present for the Q&A. Following their remarks, they will open the call for questions.
Before we conclude today's call, I'll provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during today's call. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be made available for replay via webcast only and instructions in today's press release in the Investors section of the company's website.
Now I'll turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO Will Febbo. Sir, please go ahead.
William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director
Thank you, Ron. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today. I am excite
Q1 2021 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...