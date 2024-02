Nov 11, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT

Jailendra P. Singh - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Jailendra Singh, health care technology and distribution analyst at Crédit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for this session. Next up, we have OptimizeRx. From the company, we have Will Febbo, CEO and Director; Ed Stelmakh, CFO; and Andy D'Silva, SVP of Finance.



OptimizeRx is a health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences automization, health care providers and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient journey. I have some prepared questions, so we are doing this in a fireside chat format. I'll plan to cover that. But if anyone from the audience has a question, please e-mail them to me at [email protected].



Will, Ed, Andy, thank you so much for doing this. Really appreciate it.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Nice to be here.



Edward Stelmakh - OptimizeRx Corporation - CFO