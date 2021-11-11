Nov 11, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT

Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Jailendra Singh, health care technology and distribution analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for this session. Next up, we have OptimizeRx. From the company, we have Will Febbo, CEO and Director; Ed Stelmakh, CFO; and Andy D'Silva, SVP of Finance.



OptimizeRx is a health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences automization, health care providers and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient journey. I have some prepared questions, so we are doing this in a fireside chat format. I'll plan to cover that. But if anyone from the audience has a question, please e-mail them to me at [email protected].



Will, Ed, Andy, thank you so much for doing this. Really appreciate it.



William J. Febbo - OptimizeRx Corporation - CEO & Director



Nice to be here.



Edward Stelmakh - OptimizeRx Corporation - CFO