Q3 2023 OPTIMIZERx Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining OptimizeRx third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings discussion. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, William Febbo. He's joined by Chief Financial Officer, Ed Stelmakh; President, Steve Silvestro; General Counsel, Marion Odence-Ford; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Andrew D'Silva.



At the conclusion of today's earnings call, I will provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by the management during today's call. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay via webcast only. Instructions are included in today's press release and in the Investors Section of the company's website. Now I would like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx's CEO, William Febbo. Sir, please go ahead.



William Febbo - OptimizeRx Corp. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon and thank you for joining our third-quarter earnings call. I'm pleased to note that Q3 has been an exciting fiscal and operational turning point f