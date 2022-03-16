Mar 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Megan Baldwin - Opthea Limited - CEO & MD



Thanks very much for the opportunity to present at this conference. It's a pleasure to be here. And thanks, everyone, for tuning in.



We are a retinal eye disease company. We're developing a novel therapy for the treatment of the leading cause of blindness in the elderly population, which is wet age-related macular degeneration. And it's a pleasure to be able to tell you a little bit about our development program, which is right now in the last and final stage of clinical development, which is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD.



This is the requisite disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. So let me tell you a little bit of a snapshot, a little bit about OPT-302, which is our lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of wet AMD. This molecule is a first-in-class VEGF-C/D trap inhibitor. It's essentially a therapy for the treatment of wet AMD that is to be used in combination with the current approved standard of care treatments for this disease, in order to produce better visual acuity outcomes for patients an