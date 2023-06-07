Opthea Ltd at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
David Stanton - Jefferies - Analyst
(audio in progress) Jefferies Australia healthcare research team. And it's my absolute pleasure to be hosting this presentation from Megan Baldwin, CEO of Opthea. So Megan, thanks very much for joining, and over to you for the presentation.
Megan Baldwin - Opthea Limited - CEO & Managing Director
Thanks very much, David, and good afternoon, everyone. And thanks to the Jefferies team for the opportunity to tell you a little bit more about Opthea and our program to develop OPT-302, which is a biologic inhibitor of novel members of the VEGF family of molecules that have a very important role in the progression of wet age-related macular degeneration.
So wet AMD is the leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 50 around the world. It impacts about 3.5 million people in the United States and Europe alone. And it's generally treated with a class of therapies called the VEGF-A inhibitors, which generate revenues selectively for wet AMD in excess of $8 billion per annum.
OPT-302 and Opthea has the oppo
