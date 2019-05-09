Q1 2019 OptiNose Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the OptiNose Q1 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Neely, VP of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Jonathan Neely - OptiNose, Inc. - VP of IR & Business Operations



Good morning and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose's first quarter 2019 performance and our plans for the remainder of the year. I'm joined this morning by our CEO, Peter Miller; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Ramy Mahmoud; our CFO, Keith Goldan; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Gibbs. The slides that will be presented on this call can be viewed on our website, optinose.com in the Investor section.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncer