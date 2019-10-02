Oct 02, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us at the Cantor Fitzgerald healthcare conference. Up next is a fireside chat with Optinose. We have the CEO, Peter Miller, and the CFO, Keith Goldan.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald - AnalystPerhaps maybe just the benefit of everyone in the audience, could you just give us a background on Optinose, high-level company structure, the indications the Company is going after and new products you have?- Optinose, Inc. - CEO & Board MemberSure, Brandon, and thanks very much for having us here. So, we describe Optinose as -- our ambition is to be a leading ENT allergy specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is built around our first product which uses a very novel delivery system we call exhalation delivery to deliver drug very high and deep in the nasal cavity.The application that we are using in the ENT allergy space is to treat chronic rhinosinusitis. So,