Q3 2019 OptiNose Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jonathan Neely - OptiNose, Inc. - VP of IR & Business Operations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose's third quarter 2019 performance and our plans for the remainder of the year. I'm joined today by our CEO, Peter Miller; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Ramy Mahmoud; and our CFO, Keith Goldan. The slides that will be presented on this call can be viewed on our website, optinose.com, in the Investors section.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking st