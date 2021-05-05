Q1 2021 OptiNose Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OptiNose quarter 1 2021 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jonathan Neely, Vice President Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Neely - OptiNose, Inc. - VP of IR & Business Operations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose's first quarter 2021 performance and our plans for the remainder of the year. I am joined today by our CEO, Peter Miller; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Ramy Mahmoud; our Chief Commercial Officer, Victor Clavelli; and our CFO, Keith Goldan. The slides that we presented on this call can be viewed on our website, optinose.com, in the Investors section.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking