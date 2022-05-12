Q1 2022 OptiNose Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to OptiNose's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Jonathan Neely, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jonathan Neely - OptiNose, Inc. - VP of IR & Business Operations



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose's first quarter 2022 performance and our plans for the remainder of the year. I'm joined today by our CEO, Peter Miller; President and Chief Operating Officer, Ramy Mahmoud; our Chief Commercial Officer, Vic Clavelli; and our CFO, Keith Goldan. The slides that will be presented on this call can be viewed on our website, optinose.com, in the Investors section.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looki