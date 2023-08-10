Q2 2023 OptiNose Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Jonathan Neely - OptiNose, Inc. - VP of IR & Business Operations
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose's second quarter 2023 performance and our plans for the remainder of the year. I'm joined today by our CEO, Dr. Ramy Mahmoud; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Spence.
The slides that will be presented on this call can be viewed on our website, optinose.com, in the Investors section.
