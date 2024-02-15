Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Posts Robust Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results with Notable Earnings Surge

Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Drive Strong Performance Amid Market Headwinds

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 6% on a reported basis and 5% in constant currency.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Comparable store sales grew by 9%, with positive retail comps across all regions.
  • Operating Margins: Exceeded expectations, reflecting brand elevation and disciplined expense management.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported diluted EPS grew by 31% and adjusted EPS by 24%.
  • Inventory Levels: Global inventories down by 15% compared to the prior year.
  • Shareholder Returns: Approximately $425 million returned to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases this fiscal year-to-date.
  • Outlook: Reiterated full-year fiscal 2024 outlook of low-single-digit revenue growth, centering on 2%, and adjusted gross and operating margin expansion in constant currency.
Article's Main Image

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 8, 2024, announcing strong third-quarter fiscal 2024 results that surpassed expectations. The iconic fashion house, known for its premium lifestyle products ranging from apparel to home goods, demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess in navigating a challenging market landscape.

1755590619310485504.png

Financial Performance Highlights

Ralph Lauren Corp's revenue saw a healthy increase, reaching $1.9 billion, with all regions contributing to this growth, particularly Asia, which saw a significant uptick. The company's direct-to-consumer segment, including both brick-and-mortar and digital channels, experienced a robust 9% growth in comparable store sales, indicating strong consumer demand for Ralph Lauren's offerings.

The company's operating margins outperformed expectations, a testament to its ongoing brand elevation efforts and strict expense discipline, which helped to counterbalance product cost headwinds and increased marketing investments. Notably, Ralph Lauren's reported diluted EPS saw a remarkable 31% growth, while adjusted EPS grew by 24%, reflecting solid operating profit growth and discrete tax benefits realized during the quarter.

Strategic Achievements and Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp's strategic initiatives under its "Next Great Chapter: Accelerate" plan have been instrumental in driving growth. The company has successfully attracted 1.7 million new consumers to its direct-to-consumer businesses and has seen accelerated net promoter scores over the holiday quarter. Product launches and marketing campaigns have resonated well with consumers, contributing to the company's positive performance.

Looking ahead, Ralph Lauren Corp remains confident in its full-year fiscal 2024 outlook, expecting low-single-digit revenue growth, centering around 2%, and adjusted gross and operating margin expansion, all in constant currency. The company's strong balance sheet, with $1.9 billion in cash and short-term investments, positions it well for continued investment in strategic growth initiatives.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Review

The company's gross profit for the third quarter was $1.3 billion, with a gross margin of 66.5%. Adjusted gross margin improved by 120 basis points over the prior year, driven by lower freight costs, favorable channel and geographic mix shifts, and AUR growth across all regions. Operating expenses were up 7% to last year, reflecting strategic investments in marketing and key city ecosystem expansion.

Ralph Lauren Corp's balance sheet remains robust, ending the quarter with a significant decrease in inventory levels, down 15% compared to the prior year, indicating healthy inventory management. The company's net income for the quarter stood at $277 million, translating to $4.19 per diluted share on a reported basis and $4.17 per diluted share on an adjusted basis.

In summary, Ralph Lauren Corp's third-quarter fiscal 2024 results showcase a company that is effectively navigating market challenges through strategic growth initiatives, disciplined financial management, and a commitment to brand elevation. The company's performance is a positive signal for investors and stakeholders, reinforcing Ralph Lauren's position as a leader in the luxury lifestyle product market.

For a detailed analysis of Ralph Lauren Corp's financials and strategic outlook, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ralph Lauren Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.