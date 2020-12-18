Dec 18, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Gary S. Gillheeney - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Will the meeting please come to order? I would like to welcome all of you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. I am Gary Gillheeney, the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of the company.



We are excited to be hosting our virtual meeting, which in light of the coronavirus pandemic, provides our stockholders with a means to attend the annual meeting in a manner that does not endanger the health and well-being of our stockholders and our employees.



We will conduct the business of our meeting first and answer any questions after the formal business of the meeting has been concluded. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many questions as possible.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce the other members of the company's Board of Directors and management team, who are attending our meeting virtually today. Our Board of Directors are; Alan Ades, Robert Ades, Dav