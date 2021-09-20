Sep 20, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT

Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Hi, everyone. I am Steve Lichtman, medical devices analyst at Oppenheimer. Welcome back to the Fall Oppenheimer Healthcare Summit. We're very happy to have with us up next, Organogenesis Holdings, a leader in the advanced wound care market. With us today are Gary Gilheeney, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Francisco, Chief Financial Officer. Gary and Dave will be going through the presentation today. If we have some time at the end, we will go through some Q&A. But with that, I'm going to turn the podium over to Gary and Dave. Thanks for joining us.



Gary Gilheeney - Organogenesis Holdings Inc. - Director, President & CEO



Thanks, Steve. Appreciate the opportunity to talk about Organogenesis, kind of where we have been and where we are heading. So just to give you a sense of the Company's evolution, we have been around a long time. The Company was actually formed in 1985 based on technology out of MIT, Dr. Eugene Bell's lab, and did primary research all the way to 1998 when we launched the product, Aplig