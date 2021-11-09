Q3 2021 Organogenesis Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, risk factors of the company's most recent annual and quarterly reports.



You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, futur