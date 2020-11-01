Nov 01, 2020 / NTS GMT

Malvika Khajuria - Premas Biotech - Moderator



All right. Welcome, everyone. I am Malvika, the moderator for today's conversation, thank you so much for joining us today for this nice session from across the globe.



This is the fifth episode of biotechnology series, an ongoing series of conversations with experts and leaders in the biotech industry.



Here, our guests share with us there thought [in] leadership, there insights from their experience so far, their views on how the industry has evolved over the last few years and their perspectives on emerging trends and upcoming challenges. The topics for today's conversation is the journey of oral insulin, the Oramed' story. And on the panel today, we have Mr. Nadav Kidron, the CEO of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Prabuddha Kundu, who is the Managing Director and Co-Founder at Premas Biotech.



Before we invite the panelists, I would like the attendees to know that we will open the session for questions towards the end of the session, about 20 minutes. As many questions as possible during that next duration will be taken up. I request you