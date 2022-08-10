Aug 10, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us again. My name is Edward Nash, Senior Biotechnology Analyst here at Canaccord Genuity. It's my pleasure to have with us today, Michael Rabinowitz, who is the Chief Commercial Officer of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a name that we currently cover with a buy rating.



So welcome, Michael. Just wanted to maybe jump right into things by having you give us a little bit of background on the company, and its current ongoing R&D pipeline just from a 10,000 foot view.



Michael Rabinowitz - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Chief Commercial Officer



Sure. And first, let me thank Ed and everyone involved with the conference. It's such a pleasure to be here, be able to meet with so many investors in person for a change, some great meetings already. So, thank you very much.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm the Chief Commercial Officer, as Ed said, at Oramed, with responsibilities across business development, licensing, all the commercial strategy clearly,