Dec 07, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft - Planet MicroCap - Moderator



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you all for joining us. Now presenting is Nadav Kidron, Chairman and CEO of Oramed. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is ORMP on NASDAQ. And with that Nadav, take it away.



Nadav Kidron - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEO, President, & Director



Thank you, Robert. Thank you for the introduction. It's a real pleasure to be here today. It's our first time being in this conference. So we are very excited to be here and as it's the first time, I'm sure many of you have not heard our story, so we are excited to share our story with you.



So Oramed in a snapshot, so Oramed has got a platform technology that allows us to take injection and deliver them orally. The company is now probably in a most exciting time since we were created in 2006. We have a very strong financial position of $160 million in cash. There's no debt and there's a lot of interesting things that are coming up our way and we're looking forward to sh