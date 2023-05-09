Q1 2023 Oatly Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thanks for joining us today on Oatly's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



On today's call are Toni Petersson, Chief Executive Officer; and Christian Hanke, Chief Financial Officer. Jean-Christophe Flatin, Global President; and Daniel Ordonez, Chief Operating Officer, will also be available for questions.



