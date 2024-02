Nov 12, 2019 / 11:10PM GMT

Terren S. Peizer - Catasys, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



All right, that looks like we're in business there.



Albert J. William Rice - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



There we go.



Terren S. Peizer - Catasys, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Perfect.



Albert J. William Rice - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



I'm A.J. Rice, the health care service analyst at Crédit Suisse.



We're very happy to have up next Catasys. As their presenter, we have CEO, Terren Peizer, to tell us more about the Catasys story.



Terren S. Peizer - Catasys, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Sure. Stay with us, A.J.



Albert J. William Rice - Crédit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



I got choked up.



Terren S. Peizer - Catasys, Inc. -