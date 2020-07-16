Catasys Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 16, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ontrak, formerly known as Catasys, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Terren Peizer. Mr. Peizer, the floor is yours.



Terren S. Peizer - Ontrak, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Terren Peizer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ontrak and Chairman of this annual meeting. As you know, we are hosting today's annual meeting through a virtual online platform, hosted by Lumi.



Before we proceed with the formal business of the annual meeting, I would like to introduce to you members of the Board who are with us virtually today: Richard Berman, member of our Board and Chairman of our Audit Committee; Ed Zecchini, member of our Board and member of our Compensation Committee; Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer of the company, is also virtually attending this Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Norman Beveridge and (inaudible) of Loeb & Loeb, the c