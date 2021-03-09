Q4 2020 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ontrak's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Caroline Paul, with Investor Relations.
Caroline Paul -
Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Terren Peizer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer; and Curt Medeiros, President and Chief Operating Officer, who will join us for the question-and-answer portion of the call.
Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.
The words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects, intend, guidance, confidence, targets, projects and some other expressions typically are used to
