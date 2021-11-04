Q3 2021 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ontrak Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. I will now hand over the call to your host for today, Ms. Caroline Paul. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Caroline Paul - The Gilmartin Group - Principal
Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Jonathan Mayhew, Chief Executive Officer; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.
Before we begin, I'd like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects, intends, guidance, confidence, targets, projects and some other expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are
