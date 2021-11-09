Nov 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Carlos Javier Consuegra - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right, everyone, so good afternoon. My name is Carlos Consuegra and I'm part of the Healthcare Distribution & Technology team at Credit Suisse. This afternoon, we have Jonathan Mayhew, CEO; and Brandon LaVerne, CFO of Ontrak, for a fireside conversation.



Just a little background, Ontrak provides access to affordable and effective care, thereby improving health and reducing cost of care for people who suffer from medical consequences of behavioral health conditions and chronic diseases. I have some prepared questions, which I plan to cover. But if anyone in the audience wants to ask any question, you could email me. My email address should be showing up on the screen. It's [email protected]. And with that, let's dig into some of these questions.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Research AnalystAnd so first of all, for Jonathan and Bran