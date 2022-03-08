Q4 2021 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Caroline Paul - The Gilmartin Group - Principal



Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Jonathan Mayhew, Chief Executive Officer; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



Before we begin, I'd like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.