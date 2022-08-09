Q2 2022 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Ontrak 2Q '22 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today, Caroline Paul, Investor Relations.



Caroline Paul - The Gilmartin Group - Principal



Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Terren Peizer, Chief Executive Officer; Brandon LaVerne, Chief Operating Officer; Mary Lou Osborne, Chief Commercial Officer; and James Park, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects, intend, guidance, confidence, targets, projects and some other expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.



Thes