Ontrak Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Terren S. Peizer - Ontrak, Inc. - Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Terren Peizer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ontrak, and Chairman of this annual meeting. As you know, we are hosting today's annual meeting through a virtual online platform hosted by Lumi. Before we proceed with the formal business of the annual meeting, I would like to introduce to you the members of the Board who are with us virtually today: Michael Sherman, member of our Board and Audit Committee and Chairman of our Compensation Committee and Nominations and Governance Committee; Richard A. Berman, member of our Board and Nominations and Governance Committee and Chairman of our Audit Committee.



Also virtually attending this annual meeting of stockholders today are our company's executives, Mr. Brandon LaVerne, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. James Park, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. In addition, our company's SEC Counsel, Mr. [Norwood Beveridge] and Ms. Lili Taheri of Loeb & Loeb and her company's auditors, Mr. Marc Fogarty and Mr. Ryan Berman are