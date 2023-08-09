Q2 2023 Ontrak Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Ryan K. Halsted - The Gilmartin Group - MD



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today are Brandon LaVerne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer; and James Park, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



