Q1 2020 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. First Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Bruce, could you please open the call today with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce L. Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this mo