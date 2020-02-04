Q3 2020 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. third fiscal quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Cohen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our CFO; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you please open the call today with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning. Please note