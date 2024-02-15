RBC Bearings Inc (RBC) Reports Solid Growth in Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Net Sales and Net Income Show Notable Increases Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 6.3% to $373.9 million in Q3 fiscal 2024 compared to $351.6 million in Q3 fiscal 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to $158.0 million, up 8.2% from the previous year's quarter.
  • Operating Income: Rose by 7.0% to $75.2 million in Q3 fiscal 2024.
  • Net Income: Grew by 28.4% to $46.6 million in Q3 fiscal 2024.
  • Diluted EPS: Increased to $1.39 in Q3 fiscal 2024, up from $1.05 in Q3 fiscal 2023.
  • Backlog: As of December 30, 2023, the backlog stood at $652.1 million, an increase from $641.3 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Q4 Outlook: Anticipates net sales between $405.0 million to $415.0 million, marking a growth rate of 2.7% to 5.2%.
Article's Main Image

RBC Bearings Inc (RBC, Financial), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components, released its 8-K filing on February 8, 2024, detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, which serves industrial and aerospace markets, including applications in construction, mining, and aircraft engines, reported a 6.3% increase in net sales, rising from $351.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to $373.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

1755605765059670016.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's gross margin saw an 8.2% increase to $158.0 million, with gross margin percentage climbing to 42.3% from 41.5% in the prior year's quarter. Operating income also improved by 7.0% to $75.2 million, while net income saw a significant jump of 28.4% to $46.6 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.39 from $1.05 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Despite these positive results, RBC Bearings Inc faces challenges such as increased selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose to $63.9 million from $56.8 million in the previous year. This increase in SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, could impact profit margins if not managed effectively. Additionally, the company's backlog, although growing, includes a significant portion of orders expected to be fulfilled beyond 12 months, which could affect short-term revenue recognition.

Strategic Insights and Commentary

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results, stating,

As expected, third quarter results showed a 6.3% increase in net sales during the quarter compared to the previous year. Our aerospace and defense segment has continued to produce strong results as we continue to see an acceleration in volume, especially from major aircraft manufacturers and their supply chains."
This commentary highlights the strength of RBC Bearings Inc's aerospace and defense segment, which is a key driver of the company's growth.

Looking Ahead

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, RBC Bearings Inc anticipates net sales to range between $405.0 million to $415.0 million, which would represent a growth rate of 2.7% to 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. This outlook suggests continued growth momentum for the company.

In conclusion, RBC Bearings Inc's fiscal 2024 third quarter results demonstrate solid growth in key financial metrics, reflecting the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities within its industrial and aerospace segments. The company's performance is a testament to its strategic focus and operational efficiency, making it a noteworthy entity for value investors and industry observers alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RBC Bearings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.