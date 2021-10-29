Q2 2022 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings 2022 Conference Call. My name is Alex, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Jonathan Cohen from Oxford Lane, Chief Executive Officer. Jonathan, over to you.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press