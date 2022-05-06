Q4 2022 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Jonathan Cohen, CEO of Oxford Lane. Jonathan, please go ahead.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you open the call with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for