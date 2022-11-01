Q2 2023 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Saul Barak Rosenthal - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - President & Interested Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Debdeep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Jonathan Cohen, our CEO, is traveling today.



Bruce, would you please open our call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.



Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Saul. Today's conference call is b