Q4 2019 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. fourth fiscal quarter earnings release and conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would like to now turn the conference over to Jonathan Cohen, CEO. Please go ahead.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Director



Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 4th Fiscal Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Bruce, could you open the call today with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce L. Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning.



Please note that thi