Q2 2020 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Oxford Lane second fiscal quarter earnings release and conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Cohen. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.



Bruce, could you please open our call this morning with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?



Bruce L. Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO



Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earl