Jan 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Call. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Jonathan Cohen, CEO of Oxford Lane Capital, to begin. Jonathan, please go ahead.
Jonathan H. Cohen - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - CEO & Interested Director
Thank you very much, Nadia. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Deep Maji, our Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?
Bruce Lawrence Rubin - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. - Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Controller & CFO
Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press
Q3 2022 Oxford Lane Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...