May 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the PAA and PAGP First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Roy Lamoreaux, Vice President of Investor Relations, Communications and Government Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Roy I. Lamoreaux - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - VP of IR, Communications & Government Relations - Plains All American GP LLC



Thank you, Keith. Good afternoon, and welcome to Plains All American's first quarter earnings conference call. Today's slide presentation is posted on the Investor Relations News & Events section of our website at plainsallamerican.com where audio replay will also be available following our call today. As a reminder, later this evening, we plan to post our standard earnings package to the Investor kit section of our IR website, which will include today's transcript and other reference materials. Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2 of toda