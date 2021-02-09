Feb 09, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the PAA and PAGP Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Roy Lamoreaux, Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and Government Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Roy I. Lamoreaux - Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - VP, IR & Communications



Thank you, Laurie. Good afternoon, and welcome to Plains All American's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's slide presentation, which contains a good deal of supplementary information, is posted on the Investor Relations News and Events section of our website at plainsallamerican.com, where an audio replay will also be available following our call today. Later this evening, we plan to post our earnings package to the Investor kit section of our IR website, which will include today's transcript and other reference materials.



Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2 of