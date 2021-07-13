Jul 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Plains All American Premium Basin JV Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Roy Lamoreaux. Please go ahead.



Roy I. Lamoreaux - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - VP of IR, Communications & Government Relations - Plains All American GP LLC



Thank you, Sara. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the Plains and Oryx Permian Basin joint venture announcement. Accompanying slides for this call are posted within the conference call section of PAA and PAGP's Investor Relations website. An audio replay and transcript of today's call will also be posted to our site as each become available. Important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures are provided on Slide 2 of today's presentation. Today's call will be hosted by Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO; Jeremy Goebel, Executive Vice President